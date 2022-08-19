Thames Valley Police chief helps arrest suspected domestic abuser after giving violence against women talk with Love Island star

Chief Superintendent Katy Barrow-Grint had just left the Good Morning Britain Studios in London this morning (19 August), when she spotted the incident.

She was interviewed on the popular ITV show about a new project the police force has set up with ex-Love Island contestant, Sharon Gaffka.

Chief Superintendent Katy Barrow-Grint and Sharon Gafka on ITV's Good Morning Britain this morning to launch our partnership

The Superintendent chased after the suspected offender believing she witnessed a domestic assault incident.

Thames Valley Police reports that the man was quickly arrested with assistance from Metropolitan Police officers.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said this was “Proof you never know what to expect”.

Thames Valley Police has linked up with the former Love Island star to try and reach more people with its violence against women campaigns.

It is hoped that by using Sharon’s strong social media following, the police will be able to reach people they wouldn’t otherwise, like young women and girls.