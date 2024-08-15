Thames Valley Police Commissioner announces plans to expand neighbourhood policing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thames Valley Police’s Commissioner has announced plans to expand neighbourhood policing in a new document.

As part of his new action plan for the region, Commissioner Matthew Barber, revealed plans to increase neighbourhood police.

Commissioner Barber, who was re-elected to his post earlier this year, stated the three key pillars to his scheme are protecting people, communities, and properties.

Commissioner Barber said: “As Police and Crime Commissioner, it is my job to be the voice of the public in policing and to ensure that the policing needs of local communities are met.

Matthew Barber was re-elected to his post earlier this summer

“I am proud of the work that has been achieved since I was first elected as Police and Crime Commissioner in 2021 but there is more to be done. This new plan builds upon the commitments I made during the recent PCC elections and reflects the priorities of residents across the Thames Valley.

“From expanding neighbourhood policing to tackling anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls, creating a hostile environment for those who commit crimes in our rural communities and retail spaces and continuing to drive down incidents of serious violence and residential burglary, this plan will provide the framework for making every community across Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Milton Keynes safer.

“I will now hold the Chief Constable to account on the delivery of this plan, turning commitments into action and ensuring common sense policing that is proactive in fighting crime, delivers safer streets and builds public trust and confidence.”

Commissioner Barber’s plan has been released in full on the Thames Valley Police website.

Thames Valley Police Chief Constable Jason Hogg added: “I am pleased to support this Police and Crime Plan, which provides a clear vision to protecting everyone across the Thames Valley.

“My officers and staff are committed to reducing anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls in all forms, as well as building trust and confidence back into policing. This plan closely aligns to the work my teams are doing across the force to help us achieve these objectives and many more.

“I welcome the opportunities this presents to continue the great work already taking place with our partner agencies and the public to ensure the Thames Valley is an excellent police force trusted by all who live, visit and work here.”