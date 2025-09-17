Thames Valley Police criticised for arresting baptist during pro-Palestine protest

Thames Valley’s Police and Crime Commissioner has been challenged by a councillor over the force’s handling of a pro-Palestine protest in Oxford.

Councillor Neil Fawcett questioned Matthew Barber, the Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner, about the arrest of a Baptist minister during a demonstration in the city.

James Grote sat outside New Road Baptist Church in Bonn Square holding a cardboard sign reading: “I oppose genocide, I support Palestine Action.”

He was arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Terrorism Act, which makes it illegal to express support for a proscribed terrorist organisation.

Matthew Barber and Cllr Neil Fawcett (Credit: Vale of White Horse District Council)

Palestine Action was banned by the Home Office earlier this year after members allegedly broke into RAF Brize Norton and spray-painted military jets orange.

Grote said he took the action to oppose what he described as “genocide being carried out in Gaza by the Israeli Defence Force.”

He added that he was not a member of Palestine Action but supported its work disrupting companies supplying weapons for the war in Gaza.

Councillor Neil Fawcett, an Oxfordshire County Councillor, questioned the use of resources, asking why Grote’s arrest was prioritised when, in his view, the protester posed no threat.

He added that a large police presence had been required at a recent right-wing protest in Oxford city centre because of the significant risk of disorder.

But Mr Barber argued that the public would be concerned if police failed to monitor demonstrations where conflict was possible.

Councillor Fawcett suggested officers “pick and choose” which laws to enforce.

Mr Barber, speaking at the Thames Valley Police and Crime Panel, rejected that claim. He said: “That is not about choosing what laws to enforce.

“Does it mean TVP has the resources to arrest anybody who carries a sign that would mean they are likely to be committing an offence under the Terrorism Act? No, it doesn’t.

“But when you have a couple of police officers and you have someone seeking to be arrested, frankly, notifying the police that they are going to be there committing an offence, and they do it in front of those officers, I think TVP would be equally open to criticism if those officers decided not to enforce the law in those circumstances.”

Mr Barber also denied that Grote’s arrest had been treated as a higher priority than other incidents.

He said: “I think it would be odd if officers in TVP didn’t deal with that as it was presented in front of them. I also think it would be really worrying if we got to a situation where police officers picked and chose what laws they enforce.”