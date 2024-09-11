Thames Valley Police data hub launched to increase confidence in force

A new data hub has been created publishing policing data in the Thames Valley area.

Thames Valley Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber confirmed plans to make policing data more accessible to the public.

The hub, which is live on the PCC’s website here, it is broken down by crime type and includes crimes such as residential burglary, anti-social behaviour and vehicle crime.

Commissioner Barber said: “The purpose of the Data Hub is to give Thames Valley residents easier access to data on reported crime rates, 999 and 101 call volumes and response times, and public trust and confidence, and to display this in a format that is easy for people to understand.

“Crime types have been categorised to mirror the three pillars of my Police and Crime Plan - Protecting Communities, Protecting People and Protecting Property whilst an additional section on public confidence will provide a snapshot of public trust in policing and feelings of safety, the data for which will be taken from my Trust and Confidence survey, as well as stats around the use of Stop and Search.

“The data is available for anyone to view on my website.

“This increase in visibility around recorded crime will provide residents with a clearer picture of crime in their area and help to strengthen the relationship between Thames Valley Police and the communities it serves.”

Data on policing can also be found on the Thames Valley Police website and statistical information is also held on the Government’s website.

Commissioner Barber said that the hub will be updated every quarter and will be broken down by council area.