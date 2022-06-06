Thames Valley Police get behind launch of National Seatbelt Campaign

It has been compulsory for drivers to wear a seatbelt since 1983, and since 1991 for passengers.
It could be the difference between sustaining minor injuries in a collision or serious, potentially fatal, injuries.
Officers will be carrying out education and enforcement activity throughout this week of action.
Road Safety Sergeant, Dave Hazlett, said: “Wearing a seatbelt is the law, it’s not a choice, and it saves lives.
“Our Roads Policing officers have seen first-hand the devastating consequences that can result from not wearing a seatbelt.
“Research has shown many collisions happen at a low speed, within a few miles of home and that if you are involved in a collision and are not wearing a seatbelt, you could hit the windscreen at a force of 30 to 60 times your body weight.
“Please wear a seatbelt every journey, it is not worth the risk.”