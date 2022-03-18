Thames Valley Police made 56 arrests in week of action combating organised drug dealing

Thames Valley Police revealed officers made 56 arrest during a week of action combating organised drug dealing within the area.

Last week, the National Crime Agency launched a national week of action designed at disrupting a specific method of crime.

Thames Valley Police officers gained a number of warrants to search premises in Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire during the campaign.

Thames Valley Police made 56 drug arrests in just one week

Officers worked alongside the already established Stronghold teams set up throughout the Thames Valley during the campaign.

A specific focus was placed on stopping county drugs lines, which the force defines as deals often involving phone lines to move and supply products out of cities into smaller towns and rural areas.

These operations are usually carried out by what officers describe as Organised Crime Units (OCGs).

Thames Valley Police report that these operations often involve exploiting children and vulnerable adults to supply their drugs.

Typically, OCGs target people and youngsters who may have addiction or mental health issues.

Often the police report members of these OCGs use violence and intimidation tactics to force victims into the drugs trade.

Alongside enforcement activity, Thames Valley Police visited previous victims, and worked with local authorities on rehabilitation services.

One tactic these OCGs use is cuckooing, a practice where people take over a person's home and use the property to facilitate crime.

Thames Valley Police communicates with schools and visits pupils to warn and inform of the dangers of drug supply, and how criminal groups can look to exploit children.

The following data was released by the police force tracking the progress made during the week of action:

-Executed 52 warrants across the Force

-Arrested 56 adults

-Seized 3,586 wraps of crack, heroin and cocaine

-Seized 118 mobile phones and 22 weapons

-Seized over £79,000 in cash associated with drug dealing

-Visited 24 schools to engage with pupils

-Engaged with 22 vulnerable people

The force also states that intelligence gained during the week, will benefit officers going forward, when looking to disrupt drugs lines.

Detective Inspector Simon Hannam of Thames Valley Police’s Drugs Focus Taskforce said: “This week of action has been really positive in terms of making arrests, protecting vulnerable people and seizing drugs and cash associated with drug dealing.

“We have worked closely with partners including local authorities, schools and charities, and have been able to educate people as to the dangers of drugs exploitation, and we have also gathered really useful intelligence which will help us continue to tackle county lines offenders going forward.

“Combatting county lines is something that Thames Valley Police focuses on every day, but this intensification week demonstrates to the public our dedication to fight this type of offence.

“It should also serve as a message to offenders. We will not tolerate those who attempt to exploit our communities, and bring drugs into them.

“We know who you are, we will arrest you, stop your supply and seize your drugs and cash.

“It is important that the public helps us in our fight against serious organised crime by reporting drug dealing or anything else which is of concern to them.

"If you are worried that someone you know is being exploited by drug dealers, please report it. We can then take the necessary steps to safeguard them and identify those responsible.