Thames Valley Police participates in large scale operation leading to 68 arrests

Nine police forces were involved in the investigation

Thames Valley Police was one of nine forces involved in a large scale operation combating organised crime.

Over three-day period 68 arrests were made in connection to a roads policing sting.

Between 10 and 12 October intelligence was shared among police teams, leading to the seizure of weapons, money believed to have been gained through illegal activity, and vehicles.

Footage from the operation

This project targeted criminal groups who operate between different policing borders.

Officers from Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley, the Met, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and the British Transport Police participated in the operation.

Surrey Police states this included the deployment of specialist units such as intelligence, covert, police dogs and the National Police Air Service, who worked together with officers on the ground to pursue criminals travelling between counties to commit serious crime.

Today (17 October), the police has confirmed the seizure of 26 weapons, £9,000 worth of cash, and 51 vehicles, drugs were seized on 66 different occasions during the three-day project.

Police say among those arrested were criminals suspected of operating county line networks, carrying out organised burglaries and thefts of high value cars.

Detective Inspector James Ansell, who co-ordinated the operation, said: “Whilst we work across borders and share intelligence with neighbouring forces all year-round, this operation was an intensive effort to pursue some of the south-east’s most dangerous criminals.

“Organised crime groups exploit the most vulnerable and bring violence and misery to our communities, which is why putting a stop to serious and acquisitive crime is a priority we all share.

“Our work does not stop here, and criminals should know that we will relentlessly pursue them until they are brought to justice and our communities are safeguarded from their deplorable crimes.”

Surrey’s Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, Ellie Vesey-Thompson, joined officers on patrol in the north of the county on Wednesday night.

She added: “During the evening, I had the opportunity to see first-hand the incredible work officers do to tackle serious criminality, both in Surrey and further afield.

“This teamwork approach with other forces around the country allows our offices to disrupt the cross-border criminal activity that does so much harm to vulnerable victims.

“Coordinating our resources and sharing intelligence further equips Surrey Police to tackle a huge range of offences, including county lines drug dealing, violence against women and girls, and burglary.