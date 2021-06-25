Thames Valley Police reveal hundreds of motorists have been caught not wearing a seatbelt

A new campaign from the Thames Valley Police force revealed hundreds of people in the region were not wearing a seatbelt whilst driving.

This scheme involving the Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary ran from May 24 to June 13. In that time 342 vehicles were checked and 214 people chose not to wear a seatbelt and were reported for that offence.

As well as reporting offenders, officers offered education services to those who were wearing their belt incorrectly and drivers with an unsuitable child seat.

Thames Valley Police

Some of those found to ignore the rules were offered the opportunity to carry out an online diversion course.

Sgt Scott Kerr, Road Safety Sergeant for Hampshire and Thames Valley Police, said: “The recent seatbelt campaign in May and June showed that the vast majority of people are wearing their seatbelts. This is very positive, as we know that wearing a seatbelt correctly saves lives.

“It does not matter how far you are travelling, every journey needs all occupants to buckle up. Research has shown that many collisions occur at low speed and within only a few miles of home.

“You are twice as likely to lose your life in a collision if you are not wearing a seatbelt. If unrestrained, you will hit the windscreen, or the front seat in the case of a rear seat passenger, at a force of 30 to 60 times your own body weight.

“Please wear a seat belt every time you travel in a vehicle. It's just not worth the risk.”