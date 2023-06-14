Thames Valley Police urge people to check their phones after rise in accidental 999 calls

Thames Valley Police are urging people to check their mobile phone settings, following an increase in accidental 999 calls.

BT are reporting a significant increase in accidental calls to the 999 service, following a recent Android update that triggers an SOS when a button on the side of your phone is pressed five times.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thames Valley Police is urging people: “Help us keep our lines clear by only using 999 in a genuine emergency.

BT is reporting an increase in accidental 999 calls