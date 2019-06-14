The Milton Keynes streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police

The 11 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Milton Keynes in 2019 - revealed by police

The Milton Keynes streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.

The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 61 violence and sexual offences reports in Milton Keynes. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were seven reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Marlborough Gate.

1. Marlborough Gate

There were seven reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Marlborough Gate.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were six reports of violence and sexual offences in or near Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre.

2. Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre

There were six reports of violence and sexual offences in or near Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near North Ninth Street.

3. North Ninth Street

There were five reports of violence and sexual offences on or near North Ninth Street.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were four reports of violence and sexual offences on or near North Seventh Street.

4. North Seventh Street

There were four reports of violence and sexual offences on or near North Seventh Street.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3