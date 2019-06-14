The 11 worst streets for violence and sexual offences in Milton Keynes in 2019 - revealed by police
The Milton Keynes streets with the most reports of violence and sexual offences in a single month have been revealed by police.
The data is based on the latest available information from police.uk which tracks reports of violence and sexual offences in April 2019 – the latest crime figures available. There were a total of 61 violence and sexual offences reports in Milton Keynes. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Marlborough Gate
There were seven reports of violence and sexual offences on or near Marlborough Gate.