The faces of 10 people who were convicted of crimes committed in Buckinghamshire in December 2024The faces of 10 people who were convicted of crimes committed in Buckinghamshire in December 2024
The faces of 10 people who were convicted of crimes committed in Buckinghamshire in December 2024

The faces of criminals, fraudsters, and thieves jailed in Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire including former police officer

By James Lowson
Published 30th Dec 2024, 11:47 GMT
A number of people were locked up in Milton Keynes and the wider Buckinghamshire area in the last month of 2024.

Among those given custodial sentences in December 2024 was a former police officer who abused his position of power.

Over the past 31 days drug dealers, paedophiles, and thieves were also sent to jail for crimes linked to the county.

This is a closer look at some of the people who were convicted in December 2024:

Ross Tamplin has been sent to jail for three years for drug dealing offences committed in Aylesbury.

1. Ross Tamplin

Ross Tamplin has been sent to jail for three years for drug dealing offences committed in Aylesbury. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Robert Smith was sent to jail for three and a half months for breaking into a car stealing money, a bank card, and using the card to make transactions in Milton Keynes.

2. Robert Smith

Robert Smith was sent to jail for three and a half months for breaking into a car stealing money, a bank card, and using the card to make transactions in Milton Keynes. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Carly Williams was given a suspended sentence after it was proved that she set fire to her block of flats in Waddesdon.

3. Carly Williams

Carly Williams was given a suspended sentence after it was proved that she set fire to her block of flats in Waddesdon. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Anthony Dix was put in jail for 10 weeks and given a further 12-month sentence. He was caught trying to steal from a store in High Wycombe.

4. Anthony Dix

Anthony Dix was put in jail for 10 weeks and given a further 12-month sentence. He was caught trying to steal from a store in High Wycombe. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice