The latest on the kidnap incidents in Milton Keynes

Police in Milton Keynes aren’t linking the attempted kidnap of a teenage girl with last week’s abduction of a 14-year-old in Bletchley, although the incidents occured on the same day.

Last Thursday afternoon. a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped on Bletcham Way and later found dumped in a layby several miles away.

Police have now issued an appeal for an attempted kidnap that happened last Thursday morning.

“Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, this incident is not being linked to any other similar incidents reported in Milton Keynes,” said investigating officer detective sergeant Kirsty Bishop

Police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted kidnap of the 16-year-old girl who was waiting at a bus stop on the V8 Marlborough Street between Netherfield and Tinkers Bridge between 10.30am and 11am last Thursday (November 15). A car stopped alongside and the male driver approached the girl, pulling her by the arm and told her he would take her wherever she wanted to go. She refused and walked away, and the offender drove away towards Bletchley before driving back along the V8 towards Milton Keynes University Hospital. He is described as white, in his 20s, of skinny build, with short brown hair, bushy eyebrows and a beard. He was wearing a white and grey Adidas jumper, grey and white Adidas jogging trousers, and black Puma trainers. He was scruffy looking and smelt of cannabis. The vehicle involved is a green three-door car which may have been a left-hand drive. Investigating officer DS Bishop added: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this approach to a teenage girl or who has any information which could assist our investigation. “The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be conducting increased patrols in the area while our investigations continue.” Anyone who has any information about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting the reference 43180349546.