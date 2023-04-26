News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill confirms she will attend coronation
1 hour ago Midwives in England vote to accept government pay offer
1 hour ago EastEnders legend set to return to soap six years after exit
3 hours ago Emmerdale and Royle Family star Peter Martin has died at the age of 82
5 hours ago Black Mirror season 6 release date confirmed by Netflix
7 hours ago MP expelled from Conservative Party

'There's no threat to wider public' say police after telling residents to stay in their homes in Milton Keynes street

Police have not yet given details of the incident on Greenleys

By Sally Murrer
Published 26th Apr 2023, 19:07 BST- 1 min read

The air ambulance and heavy police presence on Greenleys is not due to a “major” incident, say police.

They say the incident is isolated and there is no wider threat to the public.

However, they have not revealed the reason for the police vehicles, ambulances and air ambulance that rushed to Bounds Croft at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday).

Police say it was an isolated incidentPolice say it was an isolated incident
Police say it was an isolated incident
Most Popular

Residents said they were told by police officers to stay in their homes. However, later police released a statement on Facebook saying there had been no threat.

The statement read: “TVP are on scene with the Ambulance Service at isolated incident in Greenleys. This is not being declared a major incident and there is no wider threat to the public.”

The statement asked residents “not to speculate.”