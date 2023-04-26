'There's no threat to wider public' say police after telling residents to stay in their homes in Milton Keynes street

The air ambulance and heavy police presence on Greenleys is not due to a “major” incident, say police.

They say the incident is isolated and there is no wider threat to the public.

However, they have not revealed the reason for the police vehicles, ambulances and air ambulance that rushed to Bounds Croft at around 4.30pm today (Wednesday).

Residents said they were told by police officers to stay in their homes. However, later police released a statement on Facebook saying there had been no threat.

The statement read: “TVP are on scene with the Ambulance Service at isolated incident in Greenleys. This is not being declared a major incident and there is no wider threat to the public.”

