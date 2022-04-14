These are all the crimes that have happened in the past 24 hours in Milton Keynes

This morning’s daily management meeting at the city’s police station was chaired by Superintendent Marc Tarbit and officers heard there had been a strong of offences committed – including an alleged rape.

There was a total of 18 different domestic incidents to investigate, including allegations of stalking, harassment and assaults.

And there was one residential burglary of a local property, one robbery and one report of a hate incident.

Nine people had reported assaults, and these ranged from actual bodily harm (ABH) to grievous bodily harm (GBH) and even threats to kill.

Sadly there has been a report of rape and this has been passed to the CID team for investigation.

A police spokesman said: “Remember these are new offences in addition to ongoing investigations that the teams carry.”

On top of this, officers have an ongoing caseload of 72 crimes to follow up with victims today as well as 12 open jobs they have to attend.

There are six missing person investigations in MK this week and enquiries are ongoing in a bid to locate the people safe and well.

This morning there were also five custody handovers, with detainees held on suspicion of offences ranging from domestic assaults, theft, burglary, being concerned in the supply of drugs, affray and threats to kill.