These are some of the most shocking crimes to have taken place on Milton Keynes railways
A number of serious crimes have taken place on the railways in Milton Keynes.
These are some of the most shocking crimes to be reported at the station, according to data gathered by the JPImedia Investigations Team from British Transport Police. The data covers crimes reported at the station between January 2014 and February 2019. Crime is often reported at terminus stations on routes, so the crimes listed here could have taken place at the stations themselves, or on the trains or the railway itself.
1. Assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a police officer
A report was made at Milton Keynes Central of a police officer being assaulted on Jul 6, 2018. There was no prosecution as the victim did not support legal action.