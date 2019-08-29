These are some of the most shocking crimes to have taken place on Milton Keynes railways

These are some of the most shocking crimes to have taken place on the railways in Milton Keynes.

A number of serious crimes have taken place on the railways in Milton Keynes.

These are some of the most shocking crimes to be reported at the station, according to data gathered by the JPImedia Investigations Team from British Transport Police. The data covers crimes reported at the station between January 2014 and February 2019. Crime is often reported at terminus stations on routes, so the crimes listed here could have taken place at the stations themselves, or on the trains or the railway itself.

A report was made at Milton Keynes Central of a police officer being assaulted on Jul 6, 2018. There was no prosecution as the victim did not support legal action.

1. Assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a police officer

A sexual assault with no penetration was reported at Milton Keynes Central on May 7, 2018. No suspect was identified during the investigation.

2. Sexual Assault On A Female Aged 13

Somebody was reported for possessing cocaine at Milton Keynes Central on January 11 2018. The matter was settled outside of court.

3. Cocaine possession

A dog was allowed to be dangerously out of control at Bletchley Railway Station on May 19, 2015. Nobody was ever prosecuted.

4. Owner Or Person In Charge Allowing Dog To Be Dangerously Out Of Control

