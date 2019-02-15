There were a total of 516 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Milton Keynes in December 2018

These are the 10 areas with the highest reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Milton Keynes - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of violent crime and sexual offences across the city.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of violent crime and sexual offences for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 516 reports of violent crime and sexual offences. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were 108 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Milton Keynes town centre.

1. Milton Keynes town centre - 108

There were 108 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in Milton Keynes town centre.
JPIMedia
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There were 59 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Marlborough Gate area.

2. Marlborough Gate area - 59

There were 59 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Marlborough Gate area.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were 49 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Conniburrow area.

3. Conniburrow area - 49

There were 49 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Conniburrow area.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were 38 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Silbury Boulevard area.

4. Silbury Boulevard area - 38

There were 38 reports of violent crime and sexual offences in the Silbury Boulevard area.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3