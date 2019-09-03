These are the 11 worst Milton Keynes streets for drug crime
The Milton Keynes streets with the most reports of drug crime in the last seven months have been revealed by police.
According to police data, there have been a total of 83 drug crimes in Milton Keynes in between January and July 2019. These are the 11 Milton Keynes streets which experienced the highest frequency of drug crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Silbury Boulevard
There were 41 reports of drug crime on or near Silbury Boulevard between January and July 2019