These are the 11 worst Milton Keynes streets for drug crime

According to police data, there have been a total of 83 drug crimes in Milton Keynes in between January and July 2019. These are the 11 Milton Keynes streets which experienced the highest frequency of drug crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Silbury Boulevard There were 41 reports of drug crime on or near Silbury Boulevard between January and July 2019 Google other Buy a Photo

2. Elder Gate There were 10 reports of drug crime on or near Elder Gate between January and July 2019 Google other Buy a Photo

3. Midsummer Boulevard There were five reports of drug crime on or near Midsummer Boulevard between January and July 2019 Google other Buy a Photo

4. North Tenth Street There were five reports of drug crime on or near North Tenth Street between January and July 2019 Google other Buy a Photo

