There have been 83 drug crimes in Milton Keynes in between January and July 2019

These are the 11 worst Milton Keynes streets for drug crime

The Milton Keynes streets with the most reports of drug crime in the last seven months have been revealed by police.

According to police data, there have been a total of 83 drug crimes in Milton Keynes in between January and July 2019. These are the 11 Milton Keynes streets which experienced the highest frequency of drug crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 41 reports of drug crime on or near Silbury Boulevard between January and July 2019

1. Silbury Boulevard

There were 41 reports of drug crime on or near Silbury Boulevard between January and July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were 10 reports of drug crime on or near Elder Gate between January and July 2019

2. Elder Gate

There were 10 reports of drug crime on or near Elder Gate between January and July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were five reports of drug crime on or near Midsummer Boulevard between January and July 2019

3. Midsummer Boulevard

There were five reports of drug crime on or near Midsummer Boulevard between January and July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
There were five reports of drug crime on or near North Tenth Street between January and July 2019

4. North Tenth Street

There were five reports of drug crime on or near North Tenth Street between January and July 2019
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3