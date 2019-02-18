These are the 13 areas with the highest reports of drugs crime in Milton Keynes - how does your area compare?

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of drugs crime for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 34 reports of drugs crime. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Silbury Boulevard area - 11 There were 11 reports of drugs crime in the Silbury Boulevard area.

2. Elder Gate area - 4 There were four reports of drugs crime in the Elder Gate area.

3. Lower Twelfth Street area - 3 There were three reports of drugs crime in the Lower Twelfth Street area.

4. Stonecrop Place area - 3 There were three reports of drugs crime in the Stonecrop Place area.

