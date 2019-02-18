These are the 13 areas with the highest reports of drugs crime in Milton Keynes - how does your area compare?
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of drugs crime across the city.
This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of drugs crime for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 34 reports of drugs crime. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Silbury Boulevard area - 11
There were 11 reports of drugs crime in the Silbury Boulevard area.