These are the 13 Milton Keynes streets where you're most likely to get mugged

According to police data, there have been a total of 94 mugging crimes in Milton Keynes from April 2018 to May 2019. These are the 13 Milton Keynes streets which experienced the highest frequency of "theft from person" crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

There were 18 theft from person crimes in or near Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre in the last 13 months.

1. Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre

There were 16 theft from person crimes on or near Marlborough Gate Milton Keynes in the last 13 months.

2. Marlborough Gate Milton Keynes

There were 11 theft from person crimes in or near Milton Keynes Central Station in the last 13 months.

3. Milton Keynes Central Station

There were seven theft from person crimes on or near Saxon Gate in the last 13 months.

4. Saxon Gate

