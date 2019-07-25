These are the 13 Milton Keynes streets where you're most likely to get mugged
The Milton Keynes streets with the most reports of muggings in the last 13 months have been revealed by police.
According to police data, there have been a total of 94 mugging crimes in Milton Keynes from April 2018 to May 2019. These are the 13 Milton Keynes streets which experienced the highest frequency of "theft from person" crimes in this period. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.
1. Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre
There were 18 theft from person crimes in or near Central Milton Keynes Shopping Centre in the last 13 months.