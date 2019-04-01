There were a total of 18 burglary reports in Milton Keynes in January 2019

These are the 15 most targeted street in Milton Keynes for burglaries in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of burglaries across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 18 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Witan Gate

There were three reports of burglary near a pedestrian subway close to Witan Gate
2. Littlecote

There were two reports of burglary on or near Littlecote
3. Ambridge Grove

There was one report of burglary on or near Ambridge Grove
4. Cranesbill Place

There was one report of burglary on or near Cranesbill Place
