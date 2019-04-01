These are the 15 most targeted street in Milton Keynes for burglaries in 2019 according to police - how does your area compare?

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of burglaries for January 2019 in the area. There were a total of 18 burglary reports. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Witan Gate There were three reports of burglary near a pedestrian subway close to Witan Gate Google other Buy a Photo

2. Littlecote There were two reports of burglary on or near Littlecote Google other Buy a Photo

3. Ambridge Grove There was one report of burglary on or near Ambridge Grove Google other Buy a Photo

4. Cranesbill Place There was one report of burglary on or near Cranesbill Place Google other Buy a Photo

View more