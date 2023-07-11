These are the 6 people charged after dramatic drugs raids on houses in Milton Keynes

Following a series of drug busts on houses in Milton Keynes on Friday, six people have been charged.

The early morning raids were carried out on Friday as part of an investigation by the Serious Organised Crime Unit (SOCU).

Today (Tuesday) police announced the names of the people who will appear at Crown Court.

Emilijano Bardhi, aged 18, of Cleavers Avenue on Conniburrow, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug – namely cocaine, and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – namely cocaine.

Eris Diva, aged 23, and Lorenc Kola, aged 29, both of Selkirk Drive on Oakridge Park, were charged with one count each of conspiracy to supply a class A drug – namely cocaine.

Lala Admir, aged 42, of Dyers Mews on Neath Hill was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug – namely cocaine, and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – namely cocaine.

Argys Hoxha, aged 19, of Beadlefield, Netherfield was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug – namely cocaine, and possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A – namely cocaine.

Romarjo Agolli, aged 26, of Church Street, Wolverton, was charged with conspiracy to supply a class A controlled drug – namely cocaine.