These are the areas of Milton Keynes with the most car thefts and vehicle break-ins

More than nine car crimes were recorded every day during the month of March in Milton Keynes, police figures show.

A special Citizen investigation analysed police data for the month to see how many vehicle thefts, break-ins and tamperings were reported in each area of the city.

It shows some areas, for example as Broughton, Middleton and Kents Hill, had a car crime rate more than 30 times higher than others during the month. The lowest rate was seen in Great Linford and Giffard Park.

Thames Valley Police has the sixth highest car crime rate in the country during the month of March 2023

March saw a total of 284 car crimes in MK. The Thames Valley Police area as a whole saw 1,541 car crimes, an average of 61.1 incidents per 1000 people, making it the sixth highest area in the UK for such offences.

Police forces across England and Wales recorded more than 30,000 car crimes in March, the official data shows.

The figures, which include thefts, break-ins and vehicle tamperings, equate to about 1,000 crimes a day. Three police forces, Greater Manchester, Devon and Cornwall and Sussex, had not supplied data for that month so the true number is likely much higher.

West Midlands Police was found to have the highest vehicle crime rate in the country in March, recording 113.6 incidents per 100,000 people across the force area, which includes Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Coventry.

Dyfed-Powys Police, which covers Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys in Wales, had the lowest vehicle crime rate in the country, recording 8.5 incidents per 100,000 people.

Across England and Wales, police have so far closed nearly two-thirds of cases without identifying a suspect (63%). One-third (33%) of vehicle crimes from March were listed as still under investigation. Fewer than 1% of incidents have so far resulted in court action or a caution, although this is likely to rise as investigations progress.

We have compiled this list of the neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes with the greatest number of reported vehicle crime incidents during the month of March. The list goes from highest number of car crimes recorded to the lowest.

Central Milton Keynes & Newlands 50

Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill 38

Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington 20

Denbigh 17

Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands 14

Loughton 11

Bletchley East 10

Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade 9

Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton 9

Walnut Tree & Tilbrook 9

Woughton & Woolstone 9

Bradwell Village 8

Furzton 8

Bletchley South 7

Shenley Wood & Grange Farm 7

Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley 7

Two Mile Ash 6

Wolverton & New Bradwell 6

Bletchley West 5

Oldbrook & Coffee Hall 5

Linford Wood 4

Newport Pagnell South 4

Stantonbury & Bradville 4

Eaglestone & Fishermead 3

Newport Pagnell North 3

Olney & Lavendon 3

Willen & Downhead Park 3

Bradwell Common 2

Westcroft & Shenley Brook End 2

Great Linford & Giffard Park 1