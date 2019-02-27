These are the worst anti social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes - how does your area compare?
The worst hotspots for reports of anti social behaviour in Milton Keynes have been revealed.
Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of anti social behaviour for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 193 reports of anti social behaviour. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.
1. Central Milton Keynes - 65
There were 65 reports of anti social behaviour in the Central Milton Keynes area in December 2018.