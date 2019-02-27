The worst hotspots for reports of anti social behaviour in Milton Keynes have been revealed

These are the worst anti social behaviour hotspots in Milton Keynes - how does your area compare?

The worst hotspots for reports of anti social behaviour in Milton Keynes have been revealed.

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of anti social behaviour incidents across the city. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of anti social behaviour for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 193 reports of anti social behaviour. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

There were 65 reports of anti social behaviour in the Central Milton Keynes area in December 2018.

1. Central Milton Keynes - 65

There were 28 reports of anti social behaviour in the Tongwell Street area in December 2018.

2. Tongwell Street area - 28

There were 22 reports of anti social behaviour in the Shenley Brook End street area in December 2018.

3. Shenley Brook End area - 22

There were 14 reports of anti social behaviour in the Stantonbury area in December 2018.

4. Stantonbury area - 14

