Thieves are out to steal your Christmas shopping straight after you've bought it, warn police in Milton Keynes

Take care to always lock your car at this time of year

Police have issued a grim warning to Christmas shoppers who load their purchases into their car.

For clever crooks are out and about in Milton Keynes watching for shoppers who offload their bulging carrier bags halfway through their trip.

And in the blink of an eye, they can break in to the car and steal the lot, say police.

A TVP spokesperson said: “As the shops get busier on the run up to Christmas, thieves are often looking for opportunities to break into vehicles to steal newly purchased items, or any cash and electronics.”

"Help keep your vehicles and contents safe by following the steps below.”

Park in busy and well-lit areas and car parks, ideally where covered by CCTV cameras For keyless vehicles, purchase a small Faraday pouch to keep the fob in, to help prevent technologies that can clone them Always lock and secure your vehicle, double checking that it has locked, and that all windows are fully closed Avoid leaving cash or valuables in your vehicle, making sure nothing is left on display Don't leave newly purchased Christmas gifts in the vehicle Register your valuables with https://immobilise.com If you see a theft in progress, dial 999 immediately. Otherwise, report via 101 or on the Thames Valley Police website here.

The tackling of vehicle crime has been the subject of national focus with the National Police Chief’s Council leading a nationwide initiative to prevent offences and disrupt organised criminality.

As a result, vehicle crime has fallen over 13% across the Thames Valley policing area.