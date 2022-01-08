"Think of murder victim's family and come forward" say Milton Keynes police

Nagiib Maxamed was murdered while out celebrating his birthday over Christmas

Police are asking people who are yet to come forward with vital information about the murder of a Milton Keynes man over Christmas to think of the victim's family.

Thames Valley Police are making a new appeal for information in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Nagiib Maxamed in Milton Keynes.

At around 1.30am on Monday December 27, the force was informed that two men had been brought into hospital with serious injuries.

Police are making a renewed appeal for information

Further enquiries established that the men had been assaulted at Atesh bar in Grafton Gate East.

Sadly, one of the victims, Nagiib, from Milton Keynes, died of his injuries. His family are being supported by specially trained officers.

The second victim, a man in his 20s has subsequently been discharged from hospital.

Thames Valley Police has made six arrests in connection with the investigation.

Five men, two aged 21, two aged 25 and one aged 29, and a 34-year-old woman, all from Birmingham, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. They have now been released on police bail until February 1.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood is calling on people who have information to do the right thing.

"I am making a new appeal today to any witnesses or anyone with information to contact the police as soon as possible," Det Ch Insp Shearwood said.

“A number of people have already come forward to provide information and I am very grateful to them. However, there are other members of the public who were present at the Atesh Bar at the time of the incident and have not yet provided evidential accounts.

“I would urge anyone with information to think about the family of the murder victim, Nagiib Maxamed. Naglib’s family deserve to know what happened to him, therefore if you do have any information please come forward and help us to provide justice and closure for them.

“You can contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101 or visiting our website, quoting reference 43210581126.

“If you do not wish to speak to the police, you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting Crimestoppers online.