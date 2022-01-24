Third arrest made in connection with anti-vax protest in Milton Keynes

Police has made a third arrest in connection with the anti-vax protest in Milton Keynes on 29 December.

A 44-year-old woman from Kent was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft. She has since been released under investigation.

The arrest follows the protest that took place at the city centre Coronavirus testing centre. During the event, signs were damaged, equipment was removed and a number of public order incidents took place.

Chief Inspector Graham Hadley said: “As a result of our continued investigation into this protest, we have made a third arrest."

He added: “We have a dedicated team that are taking statements and reviewing footage that has been obtained of the protest.