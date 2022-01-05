Third person is arrested in Milton Keynes murder investigation

Police officers have made a further arrest today in a murder investigation following the death of Milton Keynes man Nagiib Maxamed.

A 25-year-old man from Birmingham was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

The arrest is in connection with an incident at the Atesh venue in Grafton Gate East on 27 December in which 28-year-old Mr Maxamed sadly died.

A 29-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from the Birmingham area, were arrested yesterday (Tuesday) on suspicion of murder and attempted murder .

They also remain in police custody.