This is the 'chubby' man wanted by police after sex assault on young girl on Milton Keynes redway
And they are urging members of the public to come forward if they recognise him.
Officers wanted to speak to him about an incident on the reway at Stantonbury, where a girls in her teens was approached by a man who tried to talk to her.
He then followed her and made a lewd comment to her before grabbing her around the shoulders. The victim screamed and the offender made off.
The incident happened at around 4.25pm on January 29 and the offender is described as a white male, around 20-years-old, 5ft 6in to 5ft 7ins tall and of chubby build, say police.
"He has a round, chubby face and small thin lips. He was wearing a black hooded, zip-up top and black jogging bottom,” said a Thames Valley Police spokesperson.
Investigating officer PC Amy Herridge said: “We are appealing for anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit to come forward.
“Additionally if anyone has any further information and witnessed this incident we would also ask them to get in touch.
“If you have information please call 101 quoting reference 43250048816 or you can provide information on online reporting pages.