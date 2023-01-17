This is the face of a criminal caught supplying large quantities of heroin and cocaine to people in Milton Keynes

A 26-year-old man from MK has been jailed for his part in a running a Class A drugs line in the city.

Sharmarke Hassan, aged 26, of Boycott Avenue in Oldbrook was sentenced to four years and six months’ imprisonment by an Aylesbury Crown Court judge last week.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, namely heroin and cocaine.

Sharmarke Hassan

Hassan was caught red-handed as part of a proactive investigation by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit into a drugs line operation in Milton Keynes.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Sunrise Parkway in Linford Wood on November 30 last year. Inside were Hassan and two other men, Zack Graham and Kyle Dickinson, who are both from the Liverpool area.

A search of the vehicle produced 124 wraps of heroin and a quantity of cocaine, as well as a mobile phone that had been used to facilitate the supply of drugs.

Hassan, Graham and Dickinson were all charged on 1 December last year.

Graham, aged 28, and 30-year-old Kyle Dickinson also pleaded guilty to two counts each of possession with intent to supply a class A drug. Graham was sentenced to five years and eight months’ imprisonment and Dickinson was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Beck Hurley-Brydon said: “This investigation by the Serious and Organised Crime Unit focused on a number of drugs lines operating in the Milton Keynes area supplying class A drugs.

“With the help of the Stronghold team, we were able to successfully disrupt this line that operated at a significant level across Milton Keynes.