Police have published photos of two dramatic arrests they made for drink driving in MK on New Year’s Eve.

The first photo shows the wreckage of a VW car in a smash just before the driver tested at twice the legal limit for alcohol.

Advertisement

A spokesman for TVP Road Policing department said: “This used to be a VW Golf. As if the driver’s night wasn't bad enough, then came P0185 and P7223 and arrested the driver for drink driving after they blew 82ug.

The wreckage of the VW before the driver was arrested for being over the limit

"This is what over double the drink drive limit does to your driving. #itsnotworththerisk.”

The second photo shows police arresting a motorist who was driving down the wrong side of a city road in the early hours of New Year’s Day morning.

Advertisement

The spokesman said: “This one was stopped in the early hours of this morning in Milton Keynes after it drove past officers looking a bit battered. The driver was stopped having driven down the road on the wrong side of the road.

"The car wasn’t the only one a bit battered. The driver was breath tested and blew three times the legal limit.

Advertisement

Another arrest came in the early hours of New Year's Day

“The driver has been charged and faces a court date in the next couple of weeks where he will lose his driving licence and the roads will be slightly safer without him.

Advertisement