This is why police helicopter was circling estate in Milton Keynes for more than an hour earlier

The helicopter flew in a circle over the estate for well over an hour from around 5pm today (Thursday).

There were several police cars and officers on the ground and an area of road near Florin Close was taped off. Officers seemed to be searching near the canal, say witnesses.

A member of the public said: “It was going round and round in quite a small circle for such a long time. It seemed they really knew what they were looking for.”

The police helicopter circled for some time

Other people say they believed armed officers were at the scene.

Tonight police put out a statement saying a man had been assaulted in the area at around 4.20pm. His injuries are not thought to be serious and he did not attend hospital.

They did not say whether a weapon was involved.

Sergeant Steve Brisley said: “We are investigating this incident and are carrying out an investigation.

Police were searching near the canal at Pennyland

“As part of our enquires a number of officers attended the Pennyland area in order progress the investigation.

“No arrests have been made but we believe that the offender is known to the victim.

“We are aware that our officer presence in the Pennyland area may have caused some disruption to members of the public and we would like to thank them for their patience.

“Members of the public may see an increase presence while we continue to investigate.”