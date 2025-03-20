This is why there's more police patrolling Milton Keynes city centre right now

Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber joins police on their city centre patrols in Milton Keynes

Police are out in force patrolling the city's shopping centre.

The reason is that it is Retail Crime Week and Thames Valley Police is determined to cut the growing number of shoplifting and other offences.

On Wednesday (March 19), CMK Neighbourhood Officer PC Da Silva Melo met with Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber to discuss the force's ongoing efforts to combat retail crime.

A spokesperson said: As part of our commitment to Retail Crime Week, we visited several retail units in the Milton Keynes Shopping Centre, engaging with business managers, security teams, and staff to provide crime prevention advice and encourage participation in initiatives aimed at reducing theft and anti-social behaviour."

They added: Retail crime has a huge impact on businesses, staff, and the wider community, and we want to assure our residents that tackling this issue remains a priority.

"Our Neighbourhood Policing Team is working closely with retail staff, security, and local stakeholders to ensure that offenders are robustly dealt with and that businesses feel supported.

"People can expect to see increased high-visibility patrols across the shopping centre as we continue to deter, detect, and disrupt those involved in retail crime.”

On Wednesday police released a photo of a man being arrested and handcuffed outside the Xscape building. He was suspected to be a profolic shoplifter, officer said.

Meanwhile, police have thanked the hardworking retail staff and security teams for their dedication in keeping Central Milton Keynes safe.

If you see anything suspicious, report it to police via 101 or online. In an emergency, always call 999.