This man is wanted for 28 thefts from shops in Milton Keynes - and it's believed he carries a knife
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man who is wanted in connection with 28 thefts from numerous stores in Milton Keynes.
Michael Mundy, 37, is also believed to have threatened people with a knife when challenged, say officers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If anyone sees him, they should not approach him but call 999 immediately.
Mundy is white, around 6ft 2ins tall and of average build with brown hair and stubble.
He is known to frequent North Milton Keynes, including Downs Barn, Great Linford, Neath Hill, Bradwell Common and Conniburrow.
Inspector Lee Brace, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “We are appealing to the public for any information that may help us track down Mundy. “If you know where he is, please contact us on 101 or report to us online, quoting reference number 43230210905.”
The Inspector added: “If you see him, do not approach him, but please call us on 999 immediately.
“You can also report sightings anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”