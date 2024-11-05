Thousands sign petition launched by grieving dad whose son died due to drink driver in Milton Keynes

A heartbroken father whose son died at the hands of a drink driver is striving to radically change the law.

Scott Webb lost his 19-year-old son Aiden in a car crash in North Crawley, near Newport Pagnell, in December 2022.

The 19-year-old was a passenger in a Vauxhall Corsa driven by local teenager Tyler Wilkins. Unbeknown to Aiden, Wilkins had been drinking and was one and a half times over the legal limit.

The car crashed into a tree, killing Aiden and injuring two other female passengers.

Last month Wilkins, now 20, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison after pleading guilty to causing death through dangerous driving after drinking alcohol.

It is likely he will serve less than half that time, as little as 16 months.

Wilkins was also banned from driving for seven years but, say Aiden’s family, this is nowhere near long enough.

Scott’s petition, which will be presented to the Department for Transport and Ministry of Justice, asks that any driver found guilty of causing a fatal crash while over the alcohol limit should be automatically banned from driving for the rest of his or her life.

And it siggests the stance should be called ‘Aiden’s Law’.

Already the petition has received a massive 19,698 signatures towards its 25,000 goal.

Scott said: “A driver that drinks and drives is one trip away from potentially becoming a killer. nDriving is a privilege, and that privilege should be removed if you kill when driving over the legal drink drive limit.”

He added: “In our case, the driver implicated was penalised, and sentenced to serve 16 months in prison, I find it hard to believe any parent would feel that is justice and we believe the present laws are insufficient. They failed to protect Aidan, and they continue to leave countless others vulnerable.

"Our precious Aidan and the other passengers had no idea about the danger they were in that night. They didn't know Tyler had drank alcohol before picking them up, they didn’t know how much he had consumed while out, they did not know he was driving an unroadworthy car... And to clear the myth that everyone in the car must be drunk, Aidan's toxicology report stated that he had only had one drink.”

Sadly, Aiden's story is not a solitary case. In 2022, 300 people were killed in crashes when one or more of the drivers were over the legal drink drive limit, and there were 6,500 people injured in the same way.

"That is over 17 per day, which all have the capacity to become fatal crashes,” said Scott.

He added: “Our tragedy compels us to seek meaningful action. We propose the implementation of lifetime bans for drivers found guilty of causing fatal crashes while over the drink-drive limit. It’s a tough stance certainly, but it is proportionate to the extent of the damage caused.

"We cannot bring back our Aidan, and nothing will ever fill the void his departure has left in our lives. But together we can strive to prevent such irreparable harm from befalling other families.

“Kindly lend your voice to our cause Aidan's Law. Aidan's memory and all others lost to this crime deserve justice.

"Please sign this petition and help us bring about this much-needed change.”