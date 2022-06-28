Three arrests made in connection with investigation into missing Milton Keynes boy

Yesterday evening (27 June), Thames Valley Police announced that a 21-year-old and two 19 year olds have been arrested.

All three charges relate to the supply of drugs, the 21-year-old is from Northampton, the two teenagers hail from Milton Keynes.

Jason Adutwum

The arrested trio have all been released on bail until 20 July.

On Thursday the police force launched an appeal to help find Jason Adutwum, a 15-year-old who has no phone or money.

Jason was last seen on Saturday (25 June) at around midday by the Premier Inn hotel in London Road, Buckingham.

Police officers describe the 15-year-old as around five foot six inches tall, and of slim build, he was wearing an all-black North Face tracksuit and black Nike trainers at the Premier Inn.

Thames Valley Police says he is known to frequent Milton Keynes, particularly the northern estates of Stantonbury, New Bradwell and Wolverton.

Detective Chief Inspector Aidan Donohoe, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “As part of our proactive investigation to find Jason, we have made three arrests on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs.

“We are still concerned for Jason’s welfare, as he has been missing for almost a week, but he has been seen since then.

“Anyone who knows of Jason’s whereabouts or has any information that can help us find him should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220274112.

“If you see him, please call us on 999, quoting the same reference number.