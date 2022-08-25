Three car convoy carries out dramatic ram raid in Milton Keynes
A disturbing ram raid has been carried out on a cash machine at a city estate store.
At around 11.30pm last night (Wednesday) three cars arrived in convoy at the Premier convenience store in Yearlstone Square on Ashland.
A Land Rover Discovery rammed into the wall and ripped out an ATM cash machine.
The machine was quickly loaded into the back of a black BMW 1 Series car.
The offenders, who were wearing dark clothing, gloves and balaclavas, drove off in the BMW and possibly a BMW 3 Series, abandoning the Land Rover at the scene.
The vehicle had been reported as stolen from an address in Pinewood Drive in Bletchley the previous evening, say police, who are hoping people may have dashcam or video footage of the raid to help them identify the offenders.
Investigating officer Detective Constable Hazel Grant, who is based at Milton Keynes police station, said today: “I am appealing for any witnesses to this incident to please come forward.”
He added: “Also, if you have any CCTV footage in the area or any dash-cam footage if you were driving in the area around the time, I’d ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.
“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220381074.”
Alternatively, people who do not want to be identified can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 for free or via its website here.