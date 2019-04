Firefighters tackled a blaze on the ground floor of a two-storey building in Eaglestone, Milton Keynes last night (Wednesday).

One appliance and crew from Bletchley, one from Broughton, one from Great Holm and an officer attended Standing Way at around 8pm.

Firefighters used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and a fan and isolated the electricity.