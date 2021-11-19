Three further arrests made following stabbing of teenager in Milton Keynes

Three further arrests have been made following a stabbing in Milton Keynes on Wednesday (17/11).

A 21-year-old man from Slough, a 19-year-old man from Kettering and a 19-year-old man from Milton Keynes were all arrested last night on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

A 19-year-old man from Northampton who was previously arrested has been released on conditional bail until December 15 while a 33-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs has been released under investigation.

The stabbing took place in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes on Wednesday (17/11)

The arrests are in connection with an incident in Kercroft, Two Mile Ash, on Wednesday at just after 11.30am in which a 19-year-old man suffered stab wounds in an assault.

He remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Jason Simpson, of Milton Keynes CID, said: “We continue to investigate this serious assault and I would continue to appeal to anybody who has any information or who witnessed the assault to contact Thames Valley Police.

“You can do so by calling 101 or online, quoting reference number 43210519954.