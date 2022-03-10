Three knife-wielding masked men burst into Milton Keynes home and threaten occupants

Three masked men carrying knives broke into a property in Milton Keynes threatening and assaulting the occupants inside on Saturday (5 March).

The masked men broke into a property on Bedford Road in Cold Brayfield, entering the home via the back door.

Once inside, one of the men punched a teenage boy.

Thames Valley Police are searching for four offenders

They demanded drugs and money from the occupants, another offender threatened a man in his 50s.

When their demands weren't met the three men fled the building.

They left the house empty-handed.

Thames Valley Police intelligence suggests there was a fourth offender acting as a getaway driver for the masked crew.

Witness reports suggest he was waiting in a vehicle on Bedford Road.

The first offender was described as mixed race, around six feet tall, and of muscular build.

Thames Valley Police report that the first man spoke with a local accent and was wearing all dark clothing and a balaclava.

Offender number two is described as white, around five foot nine inches tall, and of a slim build.

He also spoke with a local accent and was dressed in dark clothing.

The third offender was described as white, around five foot seven inches tall, he was of a slim build and also wearing all black clothing, complete with black trainers.

Detective Constable Matthew Hodgetts-Tate, of the Priority Crime Team based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This was a very distressing incident for the victims and witnesses involved so I am appealing for anyone with information to please get in touch.

“You can do so by calling us on 101 or by making a report on our website, quoting reference number 43220098963.