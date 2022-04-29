Three men arrested after two drugs raids in Milton Keynes

On Tuesday (26 April), Thames Valley Police officers searched two properties in Milton Keynes after obtaining search warrants.

Officers forced entry at an address in Brooklands Road in Bletchley, and Taylor Close in Eaton Leys.

Police claimed a large amount of cannabis and vast amounts of money which was held at the properties.

All three men have been released on bail

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “A 51-year-old man from Milton Keynes and a 31-year-old man from London have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled class B drug – cannabis and have been released on bail until 24 May.