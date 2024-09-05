Three men arrested after violent hammer attack on Milton Keynes estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested three men after a hammer attack on a city estate yesterday.

Officers were called at 5.20pm to an altercation happening in Langham Way on Ashlands.

They found one man sustained injuries “consistent with blows by a hammer”.

“These injuries are not life-threatening and he was treated in hospital,” said a police spokesman.

Three men, aged 37, 40 and 53, all from MK, were arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody.

Any witnesses should call police on 101, quoting reference 43240425924.