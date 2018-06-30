Three men arrested in connection with murder in Milton Keynes

Police have arrested three men in connection with a murder investigation in Milton Keynes.

The men, all from from Milton Keynes, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in police custody.

Police officers were called at about 9.05pm on Thursday, following reports that a car had collided with a pedestrian in Fen Street, Brooklands.

It is believed the car which collided with the man could have been driven at him deliberately.

The driver did not stop the vehicle at the scene

Sadly, the victim, a man aged in his forties, died at hospital yesterday (Friday). His next of kin have been informed.

Head of Major Crime, detective superintendent Ian Hunter, said: “Our investigation is moving at a fast pace and this afternoon (Friday) we arrested three men from Milton Keynes on suspicion of murder. They are currently in police custody at this time.

“Also this afternoon, we recovered a vehicle which we believe might be connected to the offence.

“I would like to take this opportunity to continue to appeal to the public. If anyone has any information about the incident please call 101 and quote reference 1583 (28/6).

“I understand the community will be shocked by this incident so if any residents have any concerns please speak to a police officer who will be in the area carrying out various enquiries.”