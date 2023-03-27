Three men arrested on suspicion of GBH after altercation in Milton Keynes leaving victim needing hospital treatment

Three men were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following an altercation in the Fullers Slade area in Milton Keynes on Saturday night.

Police were called to reports of an altercation between a group of men at around 6.55pm with one man taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are not life threatening or life changing.

Police were called to the incident at around 6.55pm on Saturday night