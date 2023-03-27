Three men arrested on suspicion of GBH after altercation in Milton Keynes leaving victim needing hospital treatment
Two men released on bail and a third released with no further action
By News Team
Published 27th Mar 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read
Three men were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm following an altercation in the Fullers Slade area in Milton Keynes on Saturday night.
Police were called to reports of an altercation between a group of men at around 6.55pm with one man taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not life threatening or life changing.
Two men have since been released on bail while a third has been released with no further action.