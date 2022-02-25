Three men carrying firearms arrested in Milton Keynes after causing criminal damage in group fight

Three men who were carrying firearms in Milton Keynes have been arrested after an altercation in the borough on Saturday (19 February).

At around 11.50pm two groups of men got into a heated altercation in Chandos Place, Bletchley.

Things escalated, when one of the groups returned in a blue Vauxhall Astra.

Thames Valley Police made three arrests in connection to the fight

The three men in the Astra started damaging another vehicle, before producing firearms and showing their weapons to threaten people in the area.

Three men aged 30, 35, and 26, were arrested in connection to the incident.

They have all been released on conditional bail.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Lisa Bartram, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “This assault happened in a busy area and I am confident that someone will have witnessed what happened so I am appealing to anybody who saw this to get in touch with police.

“I am appealing for witnesses and would be particularly keen to hear from anybody who was in the area and may have any mobile phone footage.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220077592.