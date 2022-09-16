Bedfordshire Police have charged three young men – including one from MK – in connection with a fight that happened in Maidenhall, Luton, on Saturday (September 10).

Zain Khan, aged 18, of Challney Gardens, Luton, was charged with possession of a bladed article as well as being concerned in the supply and possession of cannabis.

The men we're charged after an altercation last week.

Naeem Wadood, 20, of Bletchley, MK, was charged with one count of grievous bodily harm with intent and one count of possession of a knife.