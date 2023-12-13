Three men charged with aggravated burglary and weapons offences after incident in Newport Pagnell

They were all remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 24 January next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, three men have been charged in connection with an incident of aggravated burglary near Newport Pagnell.

Andrew Bessie-Dente, aged 21, of Bramble Lane, Wantage, Jesse Xavier Adodo, aged 24, of Cherston Road, Loughton, Essex, and Akeem Wellington, aged 20, of Whitefriars Lane, Coventry, were all charged today (13/12) with a count each of aggravated burglary, possession of an imitation firearm in a public place and possession of a knife blade or sharply pointed article.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The charges relate to an incident in Fences Lane, Tyringham, Newport Pagnell, at around 1.40pm yesterday (12/12).