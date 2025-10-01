Three men given tough prison sentences after trying to burgle Milton Keynes phone shop in balaclavas

The men have been sentenced for conspiring to burgle. Photo: Thames Valley Police

Three men have received tough prison sentences after conspiring to burgle a phone shop in Milton Keynes.

Following a Thames Valley Police investigation, three men have been jailed for conspiracy to burgle in Milton Keynes.

Ramone Thompson, aged 25, of Brookstone Court, Peckham Rye, London, was sentenced to two years and four months imprisonment. Devante Brown, aged 22, of Lordship Lane, Southwark, London, was sentenced to two years and one month imprisonment. Omarie John, aged 24, of Banfield Road, London was sentenced to two years imprisonment at a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (23/9).

Thompson, Brown and John pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to burgle at the same hearing.

On 22 February this year, Thompson, Brown and John entered a phone store on Patriot Drive in Milton Keynes wearing balaclavas and carrying large empty rucksacks.

They were arrested by officers at the scene and charged the following day, on 23 February.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Samantha Fitzgerald said: “I am pleased with this conviction, which supports our retail partners within Milton Keynes to send a message that this type of offending is not welcome in Milton Keynes.

“I’d like to thank all persons involved who assisted with obtaining this outcome.”