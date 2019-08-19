Three men rob off-licence in Milton Keynes

An off-licence in Neath Hill was robbed by three men last Thursday.

At around 7.20pm on August 15, two men entered the Euro Off-Licence shop, while one other man remained outside on his bicycle prevent other people from going in to the store.

Police tape

The victim, a man in his 50s, was pushed outside the store and threatened before various items were taken.

The items stolen include whisky, tobacco, cash and scratch cards. The victim was not injured.

Investigating officer Detective Constable John Swallow of Force CID at Milton Keynes, said: “We believe a number of people were prevented from entering the shop when this incident was ongoing.

“If you were one of these people and you have information about this incident, we would really like to talk to you.

“If you saw what happened we would also like you to get in touch."

Quote reference number 43190252560.