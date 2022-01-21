Three men threaten car owner with saw after attempted theft from vehicle in Milton Keynes

Three men threatened a car owner with a saw after attempting to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside Marks & Spencer at the MK1 shopping centre.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident which occurred at 6.30pm on Wednesday (19/1) when the owners returned to their vehicle.

The vehicle the men drove away in was a white BMW 1 series on cloned registration plates.

Police are appealing for witnesses or dash cam footage following theft from a motor vehicle in Milton Keynes at the MK1 shopping centre

Investigating officer PC James Elliott, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I would like to appeal to anybody who may have been in the area and have information or dash cam footage to please get in touch.

“You can contact us either making a report online or by calling 101 quoting reference number 43220027450.