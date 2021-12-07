Three Milton Keynes drugs suppliers sentenced in court - and two are spared jail

Three men have been sentenced for supplying or offering to supply drugs - but two have been spared jail.

Rhys Munro, Junior Armour and Camerson Lightfoot, who are all aged 23, were sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on Friday.

Munro, of Nevis Grove in Bletchley, received three years’ imprisonment. He had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to one count each of offering to supply cocaine and offering to supply heroin.

Chris Munro was jailed for three years. His two co-defendants were given suspended sentences

Armour, of Haven Street in Broughton, was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years. He and was made subject to 40 days of rehabilitation activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work after previously pleading guilty to one count of offering to supply a controlled drug of class B, namely cannabis.

Lightfoot, who lives on Coffee Hall, was sentenced to 18 months suspended for two years. He was ordered to take part in a 'thinking skills' programme, for 10 days and given 180 hours of unpaid work.

He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of offering to supply cannabis, and also one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

The court heard the three men had travelled from MK to Oxford to set up a new drug selling line.

On 25 February 2019, officers stopped the three men in Gloucester Street in Oxford after they were spotted behaving suspiciously.

Lightfoot was found to be in possession of a knuckleduster and subsequently arrested. Munro was in possession of a large quantity of cash and had also discarded two burner style phones. Armour was found with a set of car keys.

On searching the car, wraps of drugs were discovered as well of numerous slips of paper with phone numbers.

A search warrant was also executed at Armour’s home address and a quantity of drugs was found alongside digital scales and a circular grinder.

All three were charged on 18 May 2021.

Investigating officer, PC Chris Kidd, based at St Aldates police station, said: “This investigation relates to a newly formed drugs line that originated from the Milton Keynes area. The three defendants’ only purpose for visiting Oxford on this day was an attempt to sell drugs.

“This would appear that this was their first attempt at attempting to set up a drug line in Oxford and were disrupted by a pro-active police stop."

PC Kidd added: “Through Operation Stronghold, we are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation.